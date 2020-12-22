Nursing homes prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Local nursing home administrators don't know when the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at the facilities, but are setting plans in place to be ready for when it does.

Signs on doors at Good Samaritan Home of Quincy say no visitors are allowed at this time.

Officials at the nursing home said it's all in an effort to keep their residents from getting COVID-19.

Infection Preventionist Nurse, Chrissy Lock, said while they wait for the vaccine, they're preparing.

"Our will be to make sure that when the vaccine is available and comes to be administered that we make it go smoothly and as stream lined as possible," Lock said.

Good Samaritan Home CEO and Administrator, Chuck Newton said plans with IDPH federal pharmacy partnership between CVS, Walgreens, and Managed Healthcare Associates show they'll be receiving doses from CVS.

"Right now we already have a process set up where all of our employees are tested twice a week. So, I think instituting this will be pretty easy or similar to that," Newton explained.

He said they have 335 employees, 155 licensed residents, and 180 independent residents they hope to vaccinate.

He said even after the vaccine gets here things may not return to normal.

"I guess even if you're vaccinated you could still be, if I understood correctly, a carrier of it so we have to be mindful of that," Newton said.

"With the population that we have being so vulnerable it's just really important that we have a vaccine and it goes smoothly," Lock added.

Walgreens officials announced their pharmacy team members will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in approximately 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states this week.



CVS Health officials say select nursing homes here in Illinois can expect to receive their first doses as early as December 28th based on the severity of the disease in those places.

