NW Indiana officer honored for helping rescue woman, child

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana police officer has been honored for helping rescue a child and a woman who became trapped in a home that collapsed during a fire. Lt. Kevin Van Kley of the Porter County Sheriff’s Office received its Medal of Honor on Monday. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that on Sept. 10 Van Kley entered a burning home after hearing scanner reports that a family was trapped inside. He went to the scene and removed debris that had trapped a child inside before he then helped other police and fire responders rescue a woman who was also trapped in the debris.