Quincy approved for $165,000 to community revitalization efforts

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The city of Quincy will benefit from some state money come spring.

Governor Pritzker's Administration approved $10 million for a grant to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts.

Quincy Planning and Development Director, Chuck Bevelheimer, said the city applied for a $200,000 grant with the Illinois Housing Development Authority and got approved for $165-thousand.

"And this money helps supplement the city's Fix or Flatten program by providing us state resources to demolish blighted structures and improve the neighborhood," Bevelheimer said.

The hope is to demo eight more nuisance buildings in neighborhoods.

"We're probably going to be sitting here more than likely in May before we can actually do any demolitions with this money. It's going to be a two or three month process easy before we can draw out money for a demolition," he added.



Bevelheimer said they first have to meet the state's grant award conditions and go through several review processes before they can use the money.