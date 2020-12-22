Quincy firefighters urge caution as temps drop

QUINCY (WGEM) -- With temperatures about to plummet, authorities are urging people to take caution when heating their home.

This comes as firefighters said a wood burning stove was the likely cause of a house fire in Quincy Monday night.

Firefighters said staying safe can be simple.

"If you're not going to be around and you were using a space heater, go ahead and shut it off," Ryan Kamphaus said.

Firefighters said it's easy to miss things, especially this time of year.

"Sometimes we get caught up in the messiness of each day and in the holiday season and we just forget about the little things," he said.

Kamphaus said improper extension cord use can also lead to issues.

"Another thing that we often see is people using extension cords for space heaters," he said. "Space heaters are designed to be plugged straight into an outlet and not used with an extension cord."

Proper furnace and HVAC maintenance can play a role as well.

"Other than having it checked, which we highly recommend, both for safety and efficiency, it's always a good idea to annual check your furnace and air conditioner," Peters Heating and Air Conditioning vice president Steve Peters said.

He said people need to make sure the area around their furnaces is clutter-free and nothing is covered.

"Those can be a hazard, making sure your registers aren't covered up and open up so we can get good air circulation for the furnace," Peters said.

Kamphaus said working smoke detectors can also be the difference between life and death.

"They say a fire doubles in size every 30 seconds so within a minute it's quadrupled in size," he said. "So fires are growing rapidly so we need every second we can from the help of that smoke detector to allows us to get out quickly as soon as it goes off."

Officials say there are three simple steps everyone can take to reduce their fire risk before they go to bed.

First, make sure there's nothing within three feet of a heating appliance. Two, make sure to check your outlets and your extension cords, looking out for frays and power limits. Third, make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working.