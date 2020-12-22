Quincy garbage and recycling changes announced for Christmas, New Year’s Day

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy city officials have announced the holiday schedule for garbage and recycling pick up this year.

Christmas

Officials state garbage and recycling normally scheduled for Christmas Eve will be picked up the day before along with the regular Wednesday route.

Garbage and recycling normally scheduled for Christmas day, will be picked up the following Monday. The regular Monday route will be picked up on Tuesday.

New Year's Day

The New Years Day route will be picked up the day before with the regular Thursday route.