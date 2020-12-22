Reynolds: Iowa long-term care facilities to begin vaccinations next week

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- During Tuesday's COVID-19 news conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed the next steps in the vaccine distribution plan.

This includes beginning vaccinations for residents and staff at long-term care facilities next week.

Iowa was among the states notified by the federal government about a reduced number of vaccines being allocated than what was originally projected. The Iowa Department of Public Health announced last week it's now expecting to receive 138,300 total doses this month, 19.59% less than the original amount.

Reynolds said Tuesday that despite the reduction, Iowa will still be able to begin vaccinations at long-term care facilities due to the federal government allowing greater flexibility in the long-term care pharmacy partnership. The state has also activated its participation in a similar program for residents in assisted living facilities.

Reynolds and Kelly Garcia, the Director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, mentioned how with the authorization of the Moderna vaccine, which does not require ultra-cold storage, rural hospitals and facilities will be able to start distributing doses.

Reynolds said as of this morning, more than 8,400 healthcare workers across the state have been vaccinated.

The governor also shed light on who might be next in line for the second phase of vaccinations. A CDC vaccination advisory panel has recommended that the next phase of doses goes to adults older than 75-years-old and frontline essential workers including first responders, teachers, and food and agricultural positions.

The governor continued to urge Iowans to do the right thing as we head into another round of the holiday season.

"Now we have an opportunity to continue this trend and keep virus activity at a level we can live with while ensuring that our hospitals are stable our businesses are open and our children can return to their classrooms after the holidays," Reynolds said.