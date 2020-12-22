Skip to Content

Three dead after wrong-way wreck near West Branch

8:10 am Iowa news from the Associated Press

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (AP) — An investigation continues into a wrong-way accident that killed three people on an Iowa interstate highway. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened about 4:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 80 near the town of West Branch in Cedar County. The Iowa State Patrol says 20-year-old Eric Nunez of Plano, Illinois, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound in the westbound lanes when the car struck a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 70-year-old Robert Larson of West Liberty. Nunez, Robert Larson and Teresa Larson, 68, also of West Liberty, all died in the crash.

