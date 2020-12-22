Trump assails COVID relief bill, suggests he may not sign

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it. Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans. The bill provides for a $600 payment to most Americans, but Trump says he wants Congress to amend the bill and make the payment $2,000 per couple or even $4,000. The Senate and House cleared the package by lopsided margins, enough to override a veto should Trump decide to take that step.