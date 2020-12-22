Western Illinois University Leathernecks Roll To First Victory On The College Hardwood At UT-Martin On Sunday

Eight days separated from its last outing, the Western Illinois men's basketball team was hungry to return to the court and a schedule addition at UT Martin helped provide relief.

The two squads met for the third consecutive season on Sunday with Western (2-4) capturing their first win in the all-time series while also delivering UTM (3-1) its first loss of the year.

The final score in the contest in the Volunteer State was Leathernecks 81, Skyhawks 63.



WIU's Will Carius reached double-figures less than three minutes into the contest, singlehandedly providing his team an 11-2 lead at the 16-minute mark. The graduate-transfer remained on the floor the entire first half, where he went 4-for-6 from behind the arc for 14 points.

The opening period also saw JJ Flores make his season debut; as time expired, he hit a deep 3-pointer to send WIU into the locker room leading, 41-26, at the half.

Western sat in front all evening and shot a season's best 50 percent from the field; the team held its largest advantage at 26 points. Cameron Burrell recorded his first Leatherneck double-double on a season-high 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Carius led all scorers with a season-high 18.

Justin Brookens and Tamell Pearson rounded out the Leathernecks' double-figure contributors with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

In another recent schedule addition, Western will take a trip to the Windy City on Wednesday night for an 8:00 p.m. matchup with the Blue Demons of DePaul University.