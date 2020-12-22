WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (Dec. 21) South Shelby And North Shelby Collide On The Prep Hardwood Tonight And Fighting Illini “Officially” Introduce New Football Head Coach In Champaign Today

A new chapter in the North-South rivalry will be written on the prep hardwood tonight in Shelbyville. That's where the Raiders of North Shelby with play host to South Shelby in both girls and boys basketball action. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes caught up with Raiders head coach Landon Daniel for a preview and a scouting report on this evening's battle against the Cardinals and Lady Birds.

The Fighting Illini football program in Champaign officially introduced Bret Bielema as their new head coach this afternoon during a 1:00 p.m. news conference. The Illinois native came to terms on a 6-year contract with the University of Illinois that's worth a cool $4.2 million annually. For the past 3 seasons, the former head coach at Wisconsin and the University of Arkansas has served as an assistant coach in the NFL ranks with New England and the New York Giants.

Bielema, who was hired just 6 days after former head coach Lovie Smith was dismissed from his duties, hopes to have a coaching staff in place by early January. He also says he is already concentrating on homegrown recruiting. Smith was often criticized for his recruiting efforts, especially from among Illinois high schools. Both Bielema and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said they understand the need to recruit top talent from within the state. Illinois went 2-6 this past season.

Finally, on a rather somber note on this Monday, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene has died at 58.

The former Illinois high school football standout (Granite City South-1980) played college football in the SEC at Auburn University. Greene was originally a walk-on with the Tigers. Greene's family confirmed his recent passing without providing any cause of death.

Greene is considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history. The two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection finished his career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith and Reggie White. Greene played in the pro ranks for 15 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49er's, and the Rams. Green was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in Canton, Ohio in 2016.