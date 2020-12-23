2 in Georgia arrested for Augusta, Illinois, murder

AUGUSTA, Ill (WGEM) -- Hancock County States Attorney Rachel Mast has announced the arrest of two Grady County Georgia residents for 2 counts of First Degree Murder following a death investigation in Augusta, Illinois.

Mast reported that Cody Johnson, 24 and Michael Garcia, 24 are in custody and waiting to be extradited from Georgia.

Mast stated they have both been charged with the following offences:

First Degree Murder (2 Counts).

Home Invasions, Class X Felony.

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Class 1 Felony.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office reported that on December 18 around 12:47 a.m. they were dispatched to a shots fire call in Augusta where they located the body of 43-year-old Christopher Ellington who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Mast stated the case is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff's office with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the Grady County Georgia Sheriff's Office and the Decatur County Georgia Sheriff's Office.

Officials released no additional information in the investigation.