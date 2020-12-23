Adams Co. healthcare workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The COVID-19 vaccine has finally arrived in Adams County.

Doctors, paramedics, fire fighters, and other healthcare workers in Adams County received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch said the county had received over 1000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. He said 90 of those will go to the health department and will be given to firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and Life Flight.

Welch said another 540 of their first shipment went to Blessing Hospital.

Blessing Health System CEO Maureen Kahn said Wednesday morning they vaccinated over 200 staff members in about an hour.

Kahn said the first doses went to doctors, residents, nurses interns, and any staff that regularly comes in contact with patients, whether those patients are COIVD-19 positive or not.

According to Pfizer the COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a 2-dose series, 3 weeks apart, into the muscle.

Blessing Health System Chief Quality and Safety Officer, Dr. Mary Frances Barthel, previously said their goal is to vaccinate all 3,700 of their employees.

Kahn said Blessing expects another shipment Thursday. That shipment comes directly from the federal government to the hospital. Kahn said she is unsure how many doses it will contain.

Welch previously said Adams County wasn't one of the first counties in the state to receive the vaccine because the death rate per capita here wasn't as bad as other places.

Although the first doses of the vaccine is going to healthcare workers, in accordance with CDC guidelines, Welch said they will deliever it to more people as soon as they are able.

"We are obligated to follow the federal and state guidance on that and so as soon as we can start to deliver it to a broader audience, that's the goal and that's what we hope to be able to do," Welch said.

Welch said the vaccine will be replaced on a routine basis moving forward, so they don't expect to run out.

RELATED:

COVID-19 vaccine expected in Adams County this week

Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M vaccines doses