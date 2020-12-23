Ameren purchases wind farm in northeastern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ameren Missouri says it bought its first wind farm and plans to make a “transformational advancement” into renewable energy. The subsidiary of St. Louis-based Ameren Corp. said Wednesday that it closed on its acquisition of the High Prairie Renewable Energy Center in Adair and Schuyler counties, in rural northeastern Missouri. The company says the 400-megawatt project is the first of two planned investments in Missouri wind power generation. Ameren recently released plans to invest about $4.5 billion in renewable energy by 2030. In addition to the northeastern Missouri project, the company also plans to buy a 300 megawatt energy center in Atchison County, in northwestern Missouri.