AP All-SEC: No. 1 Alabama leads the way for top awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 Alabama dominates the top AP Southeastern Conference awards. Nick Saban is the SEC coach of the year, Crimson Tide receiver DeVonta Smith is offensive player of the year and Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the defensive player of the year. There were five Crimson Tide players on the all-SEC first team, including Smith, quarterback Mac Jones and tailback Najee Harris as voted on by a panel of AP members. Tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson also were named to the first from the SEC champions. Surtain and defensive lineman Christian Barmore were Alabama players selected on defense.