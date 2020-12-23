Arrest of man for handling gun while drunk at home is upheld

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A divided Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the arrest of a man for holding a gun while intoxicated in his own home. An attorney for defendant Fred Weber argued that his 2018 arrest was unconstitutional because he was at home and the weapon was unloaded. Prosecutors argued Weber was not exercising his right to bear arms in a virtuous manner by holding a weapon while intoxicated. The Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Wednesday that the state law banning the possession of a weapon while intoxicated regulates “inherently dangerous” conduct and does not impinge on broader Second Amendment rights.