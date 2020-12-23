Skip to Content

Asia Today: South Korea’s cases, COVID-19 deaths spike again

Associated Press

South Korea has added another new 1,092 infections of the coronavirus in a resurgence that is erasing hard-won epidemiological gains and eroding public confidence in the government’s ability to handle the outbreak. The national caseload has jumped by a quarter in the last two weeks alone, the death toll is rising and the number of sick patients is raising concerns of a shortage in intensive care beds. South Korea had been seen as a success story against COVID-19 after health workers managed to contain a major outbreak in its southeastern region in spring. But critics say the country gambled on its own success by easing social distancing restrictions to help the economy. 

