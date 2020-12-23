Australian held in China hopes for justice despite torture

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese-Australian writer has told family he has been tortured during almost two years in detention in China but maintains confidence he will receive justice in court. Yang Hengjun was taken into custody upon arriving in southern China from New York in January last year with his wife and stepdaughter. The 55-year-old spy novelist and pro-democracy blogger was formally charged with espionage in October, opening a path to him standing trial. Yang says in a recent holiday season letter to his wife, sons and friends, seen by the AP, that he was tortured but still has confidence in getting justice. China’s foreign ministry spokesman has denied the allegations, saying there is no such thing as torture or mistreatment.