Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 23, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Cody Lovelace

Noah Rowsey

Sarah Baxter

Kaylee Will

Gary Lantz

Cleve Barkley

Sam Weaver

Cole Rhoades

Chloe Terwelp

David Genenbacher

Joyce Losch

Chase Battles

Bev Barrows

Laura Meyer

Raymond Cantrell

Corey Mustain

Robin Hinchee

Debbie Wear

Wesleigh Peterson

Jill Adams

Tyler Buford

ANNIVERSARIES

Garrett & Ann Boland

Jamie & Lisa Schroder

Tom & Marijo Crawford

John & Judy Mowery

Keith & Brooke Peterson

Andy & Sherri Howell

Gene & Angela Walbring