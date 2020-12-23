Chicago man, 84, dies after vehicle strikes him at crossing

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say an 84-year-old Chicago man died after he was struck by a speeding vehicle while crossing a street in his wheelchair. Marvin Brown was struck Monday by a Mercedes driven by a 29-year-old man as he crossed a street in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. Police say Brown was conscious when officers arrived at the scene but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Brown’s death was ruled an accident following an autopsy. Police say the Mercedes that struck him was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver was cited for failure to give a pedestrian the right of way.