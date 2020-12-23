Christmas recycling “Do’s and Don’ts”

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Opening Christmas gifts can create a lot of trash.

City officials want to remind residents that there are certain items that cannot be recycled, and if you try the drivers will not pick up your can.

Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer said there are two items that you need to throw away.

"Wrapping paper is not recyclable. Just because it’s got that waxy coating on it, that shiny coating on it, so that’s not recyclable. Styrofoam is another thing that’s not recyclable and we just ask that your boxes be broken down to around two-by-three size," Schafer said.

Schafer said some items aren't accepted because of their recycler.

“It's just something that Quincy Recycle does not accept. And you know they are the person that takes all of our recyclable items. They are the place where we take them all. So if they don’t accept it, we don’t accept it," Schafer said.

Residents should remember garbage and recycling pickup changes. Normally scheduled for Christmas Day will be picked up the following Monday. The regular Monday route will be picked up on Tuesday.

