Coldest Air of the Season, so far

Baby it's cold outside!. Very chilly air is expected Christmas Eve Day through Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve Day, a gusty northwest wind with high temps in the 20s will create wind chill values in the single digits. Also, scattered flurries are possible, mainly along and east of the Mississippi River. Then winds will die down on Christmas Eve, but it will remain very cold with air temps in the single digits to low teens. This will be some of the coldest air we have seen, so far, this season. Sunny skies on Christmas Day but temps will only warm-up to near the 30 degree mark. Just as quickly as it cooled down it will warm right back up again with highs near 50 on Saturday and Sunday. In the long range forecast we are tracking what looks to be a potent snowstorm for the Midwest in the middle of next week. The track and snow accumulation amounts remain quite uncertain at this time.

