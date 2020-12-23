Families bring holiday cheer to residents at Bickford

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- It's been several months now since families have been able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

That's why one local home is bringing the holiday cheer to the residents.

Bickford Assisted Living Home in Quincy held a caroling event for family members on Wednesday afternoon.

Families enjoyed hot chocolate and sang Christmas carols to their loved ones through the windows.

"It is special and you can see the smiles on my moms face and the other residents face, just to see family,' Pam Schaffer said, who has a family member in the home. "Nothing is like that personal touch, that's what we're all missing so much, but this is the next best thing and they seem to be enjoying it."

Carolers were required to wear masks and social distance.