Georgia US Senate race: Ossoff again campaigning in overtime

ATLANTA (AP) — For the second time in three years, Jon Ossoff is campaigning in overtime. The question is whether the 33-year-old Democrat can deliver a win in a crucial Jan. 5 runoff with Republican Sen. David Perdue. Ossoff’s first campaign for an open congressional seat in 2017 thrust him into the national spotlight as Democrats sought their first victory of the Trump era. Ossoff lost, and Democrats criticized him for a centrist message that failed to fire up many progressives. He has tweaked his approach in 2020. He also has launched pointed attacks at Perdue, accusing him of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic. The race is one of two runoffs in Georgia next month that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.