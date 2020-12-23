Global virus rules for Christmas: Tough, mild or none at all

In Peru, you can’t drive your car on Christmas. In Lebanon, you can go to a nightclub over the holidays, but you can’t dance. Italy’s color-coded virus rules change every couple of days for the next two weeks. Some countries want families to limit the number of people at Christmas meals. Others aren’t regulating private gatherings at all. Governments around the world are trying to find the right formulas to keep their people safe for the holidays. New virus variants are prompting renewed travel bans and fueling resurgent infections, hospitalizations and deaths at the end of an already devastating year.