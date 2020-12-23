Hannibal man arrested for robbery

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- Lt. Jennifer Grote of the Hannibal Police Department reported the arrest of Jeremy Woodson, 34 of Hannibal for Robbery 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intention to Deliver, and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lt. Grote stated that on Tuesday around 12:03 a.m. Hannibal Police Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in the 1200 block of Church Street.

Lt. Grote explained that a subject reported that he was followed home and robbed at gunpoint.

Lt. Grote stated detectives located Woodson less than twelve hours later at a residence on in the 2800 block of James Road. Detectives executed a search warrant and located items believed to be used in the manufacture of fentanyl.

Lt. Grote stated Woodson was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail and bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

Lt. Grote added that Woodson is also being held on a Missouri Parole Violation Warrant (No Bond), Adams County IL Warrant for Failure to Appear, and a Marion County Warrant for Assault ($10,000 cash only).

Police reported the victim was not injured during the robbery.