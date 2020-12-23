Hospital Report: Dec. 23, 2020

DEATHS

Elmer Edward Doyle, Jr., 65 of Quincy, Illinois passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Funeral arangements are with the Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton, Missouri.

Stephen Earl Carlstead, 63, of Georgetown, IL, formerly of Liberty, IL, passed away at 11:09 am Monday, December 21, 2020 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, IL. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, IL.

Julia Luann Parrish, age 62, of Quincy, died on Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Elizabeth ‘Ann’ St. Clair, age 73, of Quincy, died on Monday, December 21, 2020 in her home. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

James “Jim” H. Bliven, age 71, of Quincy, passed away at 9:45PM on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Barry Community Center. Private Services will be held by the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon.

Van Hernley, 58, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 3:40 am Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

None.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.