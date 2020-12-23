Insurance shoppers: Plan now to trim next spring’s tax bill
Some health insurance shoppers who got government assistance may receive a tax surprise next spring. The problem centers on income estimates. People who use tax credits to buy coverage on the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplaces must estimate their income to figure out how much help they need. Those who estimate too low and get more help than they should will have to pay back all or part of the money. But next spring’s tax headache can be softened with some planning and saving.