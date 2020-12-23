Iowa Hawkeyes Football Standout Now A Finalist For A Top National Award For Offensive Linemen

University of Iowa sophomore center Tyler Linderbaumhas been named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s premier center in college football.

Linderbaum joins Austin Blythe (2015) and Bruce Nelson (2002) as Iowa’s third finalist in school history.

The center with the most first team votes on three All-America teams (Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News, and Football Writers Association of America) will determine the winner of the Rimington Trophy. The winner of the Rimington Trophy will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Award show Jan. 7, 2020 on ESPN.

Linderbaum, a Solon, Iowa, native, was named first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus on Monday. He has started every game at center over the past two seasons.

In eight games this season, Linderbaum helped anchor an Iowa offense that ranks second in the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed, first downs, and fourth down conversions and scoring offense, and third in red zone offense.

The 15th-ranked University of Iowa football team will face Missouri in the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (CT) from Nissan Stadium.