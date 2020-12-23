Judge: Premature to block midshipman’s expulsion over tweets

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Baltimore has ruled that it’s premature for her to decide whether to block the U.S. Naval Academy from expelling a midshipman for posting social media messages deemed to be crude. U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander agreed Tuesday to dismiss Chase Standage’s lawsuit and denied his request for a preliminary injunction allowing him to graduate from the academy. But Standage can try to revive his claims after a later stage in his disciplinary proceedings. In one of his tweets, the white midshipman said Breonna Taylor received “justice” on the day police in Louisville, Kentucky, killed the Black woman during a drug raid.