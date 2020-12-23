Masters of the close shaves: Chiefs piling up one-score wins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have built big leads and blown most of the advantage. They’ve rallied from early deficits to pull away in the fourth quarter. They’ve played nip-and-tuck showdowns in which neither team had an opportunity to rest easy. The one constant the past six games: They always end up winning. Last weekend in New Orleans, they became the first team in NFL history to win six straight games by a single score.