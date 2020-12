LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — From a place near the bottom of the league in yardage and scoring, the Chicago Bears have made a surge over the past three games on offense behind quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and running back David Montgomery. They have bolstered their chances of a wild-card berth as they head into a game Sunday at Jacksonville with a 7-7 record. A wild-card spot remains in play for a team that was 5-1 at one point.