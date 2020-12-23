MoDOT lists road resurfacing and bridge repair as big priorities in 2021

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Even though there's no snow or even many orange cones out on the roads in Northeast Missouri in December, MoDOT officials are planning for next year's projects after a rough year for tax revenue threatened their 2021 project schedule.

Resurfacing bridges are top priority according to MoDOT area engineers but they said COVID-19 threatened to make next year much less productive than this year now they're getting back on track, while reflecting on the work they accomplished this year.

"We replaced or rehabilitated several of those bridges in our area. We also did a lot of resurfacing projects on our major routes like highways 36 and 61," said Assistant District Engineer for MoDOT Northeast District Kevin James.

He said 2020 was a significant time for roadwork in Northeast Missouri.

Besides doing resurfacing work, James said they also made intersections safer in the region.

"We also had a couple of safety improvement projects one was at route a in New London, and the other one was a route f and61, just between Palmyra and Hannibal," said James.

With gas tax revenue down across the state in 2020, at first, they were concerned about funding for next year's projects

"But we've seen that rebound in the last couple of months so that's good news for our part of the state and really the state of Missouri as a whole," said James.

He said that means road work is planned to continue as expected in 2021, with some requiring closures on some bridges.

"We've got to do a couple of bridge rehabilitation projects South of Hannibal down by General Mills," said James, "We've also got additional governor's focus on bridge projects, plus a large bridge replacement project called our FARM project which is Fixing Access to Rural Missouri."

He said those projects focus on roads and bridges that might be used less but are just as important to the people who need them.

"That's something that really disrupts the area, and we try to be sure we're doing a good job taking care of our system, not to have those interruptions," said James referring to closures due to damage.

He said there isn't a clear timeline on when you could see roadwork in Hannibal begin on the bridges near the General Mills plant at the moment however.

MoDOT officials said they finished about 10% more road work in 2020 than in 2019.