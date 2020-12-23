Officer charged in death of man slammed on hospital floor

A police officer in upstate New York has been charged with assault in the death last year of a mental health detainee who went limp and unresponsive after the officer allegedly pressed a foot on the man’s neck area and slammed his head onto a hospital floor. Elmira Police Officer Eduardo Oropallo was arraigned Wednesday in connection with the August 2019 death of 49-year-old Gary Strobridge. Prosecutors did not seek bail. Elmira Police Chief Joseph Kane said Oropallo is on paid administrative leave. It’s only the third case out of more than 40 police-related deaths investigated by the state attorney general’s office since 2015 that has resulted in criminal charges against an officer.