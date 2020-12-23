Quincy Amtrak station sees fewer passengers this holiday season

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Amtrak officials say overall ridership is at about 20 percent of what it usually is this time of year, and they don't expect an increase in passengers during the holidays.

“Because fewer people are traveling, the expectation is we’re not going to see huge bumps on one day or another. It’s going to be a fairly steady and much lower number than last year.” Marc Magliari, Amtrak spokesman

Amtrak officials say before the pandemic they offered two daily rountrip routes from Quincy to Chicago, that is now reduced to one.

Amtrak officials say they are following CDC guidelines and advising people not to travel if they don’t have to.



However, for those who do choose to travel for the holiday officials say riders should expect script safety precautiosn.

“Right now we have artificially capped the ridership in coach, so we’re not selling any more than half of the coach seats on all of these trains that Amtrak operates in and out of the tri-states. Half of the seats aren’t available for sale.” Marc Magliari, Amtrak spokesman

Along with the lowered train capacity and enforced social distancing guidelines, and requires masks while passengers enter, exit and move around the train. Masks can be taken off while seated.



Officials say they’ve also increased cleaning and sanitizing to stop the spread of germs.