Rockin’ Santa raises money for local Teen Reach

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Square Music Co. is a new business, located in downtown Quincy.

The owner Pete Magliocco said this holiday season he wanted to give back to the community.

Magliocco said that's where the Rockin' Santa fundraiser for the Quincy Teen Reach organization came in.

"I just want to help kids that might not get the opportunities to get regular Christmas presents or stuff like that."

Magliocco said he just wants to do his part.

"We’re trying to just raise a couple of dollars we got my buddy Alex over here, playing bass guitar with a drum machine. I may or may not bring my trombone out here in a minute, play along with him for a bit. but we’re just trying to raise some money,"

If you want to donate or want more information on how to give, contact Teen Reach at 217-209-0632.

