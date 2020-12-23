SPORTS IN FOCUS: Central Lee’s Mya Merschman Etches Name in Lady Hawk Lore

1,589.

For decades that was the Central Lee Girls basketball all-time scoring record but on Tuesday night Mya Merschman shattered that mark, scoring a career-high 50 points in Central Lee's victory over New London.

Merschman's 50 points was a single-game record, which she also owned and reset for a third time.

"I'm really happy that I broke it," Merschman said. "I've been trying to break it since I was a freshman and I really wanted to break it at home."

Many would argue that Merschman is one of the most prolific scorers in Iowa state basketball. She already scored 42 points against Danville back on December 8th which was at the time the most points scored in Central Lee Lady Hawk history. According to the Pen City Current, Merschman leads the Class 3A in scoring and is third in the state overall.

Merschman said despite deciding her athletic future and signing her national letter of intent with Clarke University before the season started, she still wanted to give her senior season purpose.

"I want to keep getting better because I know I'm going to have to work a lot to get to play next year at Clarke because they are a really good team." Merschman said.

While Merschman may not get the curtain call in front of fans most senior athletes get because of COVID-19 safety protocols, she says she's still grateful to have the opportunity to play in the midst of an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wish we were able to have more people come and watch us play because it's kind of hard to play in an empty gym but it's been great that we have been able to play."