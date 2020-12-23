Vermont Street United Methodist Church virtual Christmas Eve service

QUINCY (WGEM) -- According to the Pastor of Vermont Street United Methodist Church, Patty Johansen. The Christmas Eve church service is always well attended.

But, with the pandemic, church officials have found a way to bring the Christmas Eve service to your living room.

Johansen said me the church is not open to the congregation. But they still wanted to bring a memorable service to the community.

"Celebrate the incarnation of God, coming to earth in the flesh, and it’s very important to be able to celebrate that. And it was just no question if we’re not going to be able to have people in the building, we’re going to have it available online," Johansen said.

So church employees went to work to create a virtual Christmas service. To stream for anyone at home with the touch of a button.

The stream will be available December 24, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. at https://www.vsumc.org/

WGEM AM/FM will air the Vermont Street Methodist Church Christmas Eve Service tomorrow night from 10:30 pm -Midnight.