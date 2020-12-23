WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Dec. 22) MSHSAA Makes Adjustments To 2021 State Wrestling Tournament Guidelines And Fort Madison Prepares To Host Washington On The Girls Prep Hardwood in Lee County

The Missouri State High School Activities Association has announced a modified schedule for its postseason wrestling championships. These

modifications include changes to some dates as well as a change in the championships location.

We'll have an update on what's ahead when state tourney action starts in February 2021 in Independence, Missouri.

On the high school hardwood this evening in "The Hawkeye State", the Lady Bloodhounds of Fort Madison will play host to Washington. WGEM's Richard Denson will check in with FMHS head coach Tony Sargent for a preview and scouting report on this evening's match-up in Lee County.

On the college hardwood, the Lady Leathernecks of Western ventured to Iowa City earlier today to tip-off against the Hawkeyes. We'll have details on how WIU made out as they focused in on trying to secure their second win of the 2020-21 season.



