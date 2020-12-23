WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Dec. 22) Monroe City Lady Panthers Improve To (9-0) On The Prep Hardwood And Central Lee’s Mya Merschman Pumps In 50 Points In A Record Setting Night In The Hawkeye State

High School Basketball (Tuesday)

MSHSAA

Girls Scores

Montgomery County 47

Monroe City 63

MC Lady Panthers Now (9-0) On The Season

(SR) Riley Quinn (24 Points)

(SR) Hallie Dyer (9 Points)

(SR) Bailee Hays (8 Points)

(Soph) Haley Hagan (20 Points)

Clark County 46

Knox County 38

CCHS Is Now (3-1)

Alexis Ellison (19 Points)

Brooklyn Howe (10 Pts/12 Rebs)

Hope Ross (4 Points)

Boys Basketball

Clark County 36

Knox County 44

Iowa High School Basketball

New London 55

Central Lee 59

CLHS Leaders:

Jaxon Betker (17 Points)

Dylan Stuecker (14 Points)

Bronson Sargent (13 Points)

Alex Sandoval (9 Points)

Iowa Girls Basketball Scores

New London 41

Central Lee 68

Mya Merschman Becomes All-Time Leading Scorer For The Lady Hawks

(Merschman Scored 50 Points vs. New London On Tuesday)

Washington 41

Fort Madison 55

College Basketball (Women)

Western Illinois 65

Iowa 92

WIU Now (1-7) On The Season

Western Will Return To Action vs. Chicago State Next Wednesday (Dec. 30) Note: Tip-Off Time Is Set For 2:00 PM At Western Hall In Macomb

Men's Basketball

Purdue 55

Iowa 70

Hawkeyes: Luka Garza (22 Pts / 9 Rebs)

Bradley 53

(14) Mizzou Tigers 54

Tigers Now (7-0) On The Season

Mizzou Will Host (8) Tennessee On Dec. 30 In Columbia (8:00 PM Tip-Off)