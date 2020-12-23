WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Dec. 22) Monroe City Lady Panthers Improve To (9-0) On The Prep Hardwood And Central Lee’s Mya Merschman Pumps In 50 Points In A Record Setting Night In The Hawkeye State

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Dec. 22) Monroe City Lady Panthers Improve To (9-0) On The Prep Hardwood And Central Lee’s Mya Merschman Pumps In 50 Points In A Record Setting Night In The Hawkeye StateUpdated
High School Basketball (Tuesday)
MSHSAA
Girls Scores
Montgomery County 47
Monroe City 63
MC Lady Panthers Now (9-0) On The Season
(SR) Riley Quinn (24 Points)
(SR) Hallie Dyer (9 Points)
(SR) Bailee Hays (8 Points)
(Soph) Haley Hagan (20 Points)
Clark County 46
Knox County 38
CCHS Is Now (3-1)
Alexis Ellison (19 Points)
Brooklyn Howe (10 Pts/12 Rebs)
Hope Ross (4 Points)
Boys Basketball
Clark County 36
Knox County 44
Iowa High School Basketball
New London 55
Central Lee 59
CLHS Leaders:
Jaxon Betker (17 Points)
Dylan Stuecker (14 Points)
Bronson Sargent (13 Points)
Alex Sandoval (9 Points)
Iowa Girls Basketball Scores
New London 41
Central Lee 68
Mya Merschman Becomes All-Time Leading Scorer For The Lady Hawks
(Merschman Scored 50 Points vs. New London On Tuesday)
Washington 41
Fort Madison 55
College Basketball (Women)
Western Illinois 65
Iowa 92
WIU Now (1-7) On The Season
Western Will Return To Action vs. Chicago State Next Wednesday (Dec. 30) Note: Tip-Off Time Is Set For 2:00 PM At Western Hall In Macomb
Men's Basketball
Purdue 55
Iowa 70
Hawkeyes: Luka Garza (22 Pts / 9 Rebs)
Bradley 53
(14) Mizzou Tigers 54
Tigers Now (7-0) On The Season
Mizzou Will Host (8) Tennessee On Dec. 30 In Columbia (8:00 PM Tip-Off)