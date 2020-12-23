Wind Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO
Pike County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri and south central,
southwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects including holiday
decorations.
&&