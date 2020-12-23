Wind Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – St. Louis, MO

Pike County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri and south central,

southwest and west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects including holiday

decorations.

&&