Wind Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL

Schuyler County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around

45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois from near

I-55 westward.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

may compromise temporary outdoor structures such as tents. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind gusts may briefly diminish late this

afternoon before increasing again this evening with the arrival

of a powerful cold front and sharply falling temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&