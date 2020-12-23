Wind Advisory from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Lincoln, IL
Scott County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around
45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois from near
I-55 westward.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
may compromise temporary outdoor structures such as tents. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind gusts may briefly diminish late this
afternoon before increasing again this evening with the arrival
of a powerful cold front and sharply falling temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&