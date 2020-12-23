Wind Advisory Issued

A Wind advisory has been issued for all of the Tri-States until late Wednesday night / early Thursday morning. Winds are expected to be blowing from 20-30mph with wind gusts up to 45mph possible. These winds will be out of the Southwest in the morning, but as the cold front passes through today the winds will shift to the West. The westerly winds will bring in significantly cooler air.

Temps before the cold front passes should reach into the low to mid 50's. The cold front should pass through around noon, bringing with it the change in wind direction, a small chance of some rain showers and much cooler temps. Temps will fall into the 40's and 30's for the rest of the afternoon. Wednesday night temps will dip into the teens. Christmas Eve will feature high temps in the low 20's with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Wind chills most of the day will be in the single digits. Thursday night wind chills could go below zero. Christmas Day will feature sunny skies with temps in the upper 20's to low 30's.

More clouds move in for Saturday and Sunday with temps rising into the low to mid 40's. There is a small chance of showers on Sunday. Another cool down brings temps back down into the 30's to start next week with more precipitation chances next Tuesday. There may be some snow shower chances next week but it is too early to nail down any specifics just yet.