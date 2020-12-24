2 more men charged in deadly southwest Missouri shooting

LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — Two more men have been charged in a deadly July shooting in southwest Missouri. Lamar police said in a news release that 26-year-old Tre Ackerson, of Joplin, and 33-year-old David Morris, of Duenweg, were charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Terry Harless, of Lamar. Police said Ackerson already was jailed on Jasper County on unrelated charges when the warrant was served. Authorities are looking for Morris. A third man, 27-year-old Lane Bronson, of Webb City, was formally charged last week and is jailed without bond in Vernon County. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.