AP All-Big 12: Iowa State players and coach win top awards

Iowa State has The Associated Press Big 12 offensive and defensive players of the year and the league’s top coach. The awards come after the Cyclones’ best conference season ever. Running back Breece Hall is the unanimous choice for top offensive player with his league-best 130 yards rushing per game and 19 touchdowns. Linebacker Mike Rose was selected the top defender with his 90 tackles and four interceptions that are both tied for the league lead. Iowa State was 8-1 in Big 12 play in the regular season, a school record for conference wins.