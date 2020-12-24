Bears’ Allen Robinson faces former Jaguars team for 1st time

Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson returns to Jacksonville for the first time since the Jaguars let him walk in 2018 free agency. It was one of the franchise’s first and most significant missteps after nearly upsetting New England in the AFC championship game. A-Rob and the Bears are going for a third consecutive victory that could move them closer to securing an NFC wild-card berth. The skidding Jaguars can set a franchise record by losing their 14th consecutive game. It would keep them in position for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.