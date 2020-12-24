Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 24, 2020

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 24, 2020Updated
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Gary Davis
Francis Huston
Brennan Venvertloh
Jonathan Shepherd
Cindy Hancock
Carolyn Ellerman
Doug Elledge
Craig Carstens
Gabriel Speed
Brenda Peterson
Janelle Reihm
Dustin Wakefield
Roger Thomas
Bruce Wane
Lee Wuestenfeld
Debbie Hull
Lonnie Kerr
Sara Collins
ANNIVERSARIES
Gerald & Sally Bennett
Gene & Lora Bates
Hank & Nancy Richardson
Clarence & Charlene Bridgewater
Josh & Katy Clark
Kelvin & Kelly Cutkomp
Dale & Martha Hart