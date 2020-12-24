Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 24, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Gary Davis

Francis Huston

Brennan Venvertloh

Jonathan Shepherd

Cindy Hancock

Carolyn Ellerman

Doug Elledge

Craig Carstens

Gabriel Speed

Brenda Peterson

Janelle Reihm

Dustin Wakefield

Roger Thomas

Bruce Wane

Lee Wuestenfeld

Debbie Hull

Lonnie Kerr

Sara Collins

ANNIVERSARIES

Gerald & Sally Bennett

Gene & Lora Bates

Hank & Nancy Richardson

Clarence & Charlene Bridgewater

Josh & Katy Clark

Kelvin & Kelly Cutkomp

Dale & Martha Hart