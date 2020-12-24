Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 25, 2020

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 25, 2020Updated
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Grayson Haugh
Brian Reavis
Eddie Hays
Tammy Hoener
Donna Smith
Teleah Allen
Dean Westfall
Kobi Hiland
Ken Messer
Erick Moffett
Lora Pfanner
Shane Speed
Reese Hesse
Monty McAfee
Ashlyn Neisen
Shirley Stolp
Darla James
Lisa Dodds
Bobbi Jo Morrison
Pamela Wolfmeyer
Gay Renea Allen
Betty Hayden
Delors Wingerter
Mary Kemner
ANNIVERSARIES
Tom & Sue Dell