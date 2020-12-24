Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 25, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Grayson Haugh

Brian Reavis

Eddie Hays

Tammy Hoener

Donna Smith

Teleah Allen

Dean Westfall

Kobi Hiland

Ken Messer

Erick Moffett

Lora Pfanner

Shane Speed

Reese Hesse

Monty McAfee

Ashlyn Neisen

Shirley Stolp

Darla James

Lisa Dodds

Bobbi Jo Morrison

Pamela Wolfmeyer

Gay Renea Allen

Betty Hayden

Delors Wingerter

Mary Kemner

ANNIVERSARIES

Tom & Sue Dell