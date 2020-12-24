Boat capsizes between Uganda and Congo, killing more than 30

Boat capsizes between Uganda and Congo, killing more than 30New
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A civil society group says more than 30 people have died in an overnight capsizing on Lake Albert while trying to return to Congo from Uganda. The president of the Wangongo chiefdom in eastern Congo’s Ituri province says most of the victims were trying to return illegally to Congo to avoid coronavirus restrictions. Traffic between the countries is officially at a standstill as part of the fight against COVID-19.