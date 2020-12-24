Brief Blast of Cold Air

When we said temps were going to drop like a rock, we were not kidding. We are in for a very cold Christmas Day! Temperatures will be about 15 degrees below normal as Arctic air has a brief visit. I must have been naughty if this is Santa's gift to me. Brisk northwest winds will add to the already cold air temperatures resulting in wind chills of 0 to -10 degrees early Christmas Day. Scattered flurries will also be possible overnight across extreme eastern Missouri into western Illinois overnight through mid-morning. After the big Christmas chill, we will have a rapid warm up this weekend with high temperatures as much as 10-15 degrees above normal by Sunday. We have been tracking a developing storm that is currently out in the Pacific Ocean, it will bring a good chance of winter weather in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri by the middle of next week. There is much uncertainty with this storm so please continue to monitor our forecast for further updates. A change to the current track of this system will cause significant changes to the forecast. My main concern now would be slick roads.

